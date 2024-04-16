Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in India soon. Speaking at a public meeting in Kathua's Basholi area to support party candidate Choudhary Lal Singh, he mentioned that the BJP has included this issue in its manifesto. Singh highlighted the BJP's commitment to abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which they fulfilled when they came to power.

He talked about the promise to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was once mocked by opposition parties but fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Singh believes that the concept of Ram Rajya, where people understand their duties and responsibilities, has begun in India.

Singh emphasized that the BJP isn't just about winning elections but also about nation-building. He assured that, despite misinformation from the opposition, no Indian citizen will lose their citizenship due to the citizenship law.

The Defence Minister also mentioned the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code within five years, aiming to resolve the disconnect between words and actions of leaders that eroded trust in politics.

Singh criticized opposition parties like the NC, PDP, and Congress for opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 and misleading the public. He highlighted India's rapid progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating that India's stature has increased internationally, and its economy has grown significantly, with predictions of becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

India emerges as a force at international level

Rajnath Singh stated that amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict, numerous Indian students found themselves stranded in Ukraine, leading their parents to appeal to Narendra Modi for assistance.

"Responding promptly, Narendra Modi engaged in telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and USA President Joe Biden", he said.

"Consequently, a ceasefire was arranged for four to five hours, enabling the safe evacuation of 22,500 students from Ukraine" Singh stated, added more than one crore women have been made "Lakhpati Didi" through the help of the Self Help Group and the BJP has promised to make three crore women "Lakhpati Didi".

Congress was never serious about eradicating poverty

Singh stated that from 1951, the Congress, from Jawahar Lal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, had talked about the eradication of poverty, but did not present any solution to eradicate it.

Rajnath Singh emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to IMF and other financial institutions, over 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line in a relatively short period of time.

World recognizes India's valour, determination

Union Defence Minister highlighted that previously, India was perceived as a soft state, characterized by its policy of non-aggression and reluctance to engage in conflicts or acquire territory. However, after the incidents at Uri and Pulwama, the world recognized India's valour and determination.

"It became evident that India would not hesitate to defend itself and respond strongly to any threats or attacks from its adversaries", he said, adding, "that previously, women in Kashmir who married outside the state lost their right to property".

However, this was changed, and now women have the right to property even if they marry outside Jammu and Kashmir.