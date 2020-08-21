Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock and anguish at the loss of lives due to the fire at an underground hydroelectric power station in Telangana.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest."

All 9 trapped at Srisailam plant dies

All nine persons trapped after a huge fire at an underground hydroelectric power station in Telangana were killed, officials said on Friday.

The rescue workers recovered the bodies of five victims. They were identified as Assistant Engineers Mohan Kumar, Uzma Fatima, and Sunder, Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud and Mahesh, an employee of a battery company.

A short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire at the unit of one of the underground power house. Of the 30 persons reported to be present at the spot, 15 escaped to safety through a tunnel while six were rescued by rescue personnel. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Telangana CM orders CID probe into fire

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday ordered a CID inquiry into the fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric station.

He directed the officials to probe the cause of the fire and ascertain the facts.

Following the chief minister's direction, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued an order appointing CID Additional Director General of Police Govind Singh as the inquiry officer.

Singh was asked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit the report to the chief minister.

