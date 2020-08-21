A major fire broke out in a hydroelectric power unit of at Srisailam project in Telangana on Thursday night, August 20. The fire mishap occurred at TS Genco's hydel power station at Srisailam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday. At least 25 people were on duty at the time when the fire broke out at the power station. As per the latest updates, 10 have been rescued while eight are still missing.

Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire and thick smoke engulfing the spot.

