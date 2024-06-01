Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh remains unfazed by the criticism over her dance video. The Mangal Lakshmi actress keep getting trolled and receiving negative comments on each and every one of her dance videos. However, the talented actress says that she doesn't let the trolls get to her. Deepika recently shared a post on a Punjabi number and got trolled once again.

Reactions

"When will this stop?" asked a user. "She is still in DABH era fashion sense," another user commented. "Any animosity towards dance?" asked a social media user. "It seems ki body is refusing to move ,,but she forcefully moving body parts...very rigid movements," another social media user commented. "What are you doing? There's no sense of music or moves," a social media user commented.

Some come out in support

However, there were a few who came out to support the actress. "What is wrong if she is dancing and smiling? It gives her happiness," a user commented. "Why negative comments when she is happily dancing in such beautiful clothes?" another user asked.

Not affected by trolls

The actress recently spoke to IANS and said that the only one she is answerable to is God. "It doesn't affect me at all. I accept it very gracefully because of the people I am surrounded by, like my parents, husband, and my Odissi dance teachers. Staying with them, I have learned aout grace and how to accept life and situations because you can't escape from it no matter how much success is there," she said.

"It is my life, and God has chosen me for this job. I am answerable to God and no one else. So, that's why all this trolling and criticism has never affected me," she further added.