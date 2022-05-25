Deepika Padukone's style statements at the 75th Cannes Film Festival have left the world dazzled. One of the best dressed at the coveted event, Deepika's looks have gone viral. And so has a video of her struggling to manage her gown. Padukone might have been making India proud at the Cannes red carpet, but one slight struggle and netizens are in no mood to spare.

Deepika's orange gown

Deepika wore a gorgeous and elaborate orange gown which also had a long trail. While the dress did look scintillating, the diva had to adjust the dress' trail every few minutes. She found it difficult to walk in that dress easily and thus gave rise to major meme material. While few sympathized with her, many trolled her too.

Social media weighs in

"Can we appreciate the fact that she single-handedly carried the entire outfit??" asked one user. "When they can't manage why do they wear such dresses. That too with a long tail. It's so embarrassing and make fun of themselves," another one said.

"Designer must have lost his Job" said another netizen.

"Kudos to her for carrying it off with such poise," another social media user said.

"Men are so sorted. One suit and ready to go," commented another user.

Deepika on being Cannes jury

"It makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I've not given myself enough credit. And that's okay too, because, I don't want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I've landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don't want to think too much about what led me to come here," Deepika told a leading magazine.