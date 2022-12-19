Deepika Padukone created history by being the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. The diva did the honours alongside Iker Casillas. Deepika went with a powerpacked look and we were totally smitted by her million watt smile. The Pathaan actress looked stunning and received a hearty applause from everyone present at the stadium.

Deepika trolled

Ranveer Singh was also spotted at the stadium and was loudly cheering for his wife. And while we were bowled over by Deepika's look, many feel she should get a new stylist. "DEEPIKA PADUKONE REALLY NEEDS TO FIRE HER STYLIST!!!" wrote one user. "I agree Shaleena has made our life a nightmare," wrote another user naming her designer.

"Made her wear an LV bag as outfit," commented a social media user. "Whoever picked this outfit for her definitely hates her," another fan of Deepika commented. "Like the expectations were already low but holy f*ck they proved that they can do worse!!!," another netizen slammed her stylist.

Deepika's look in Besharam Rang

Deepika Padukone is grabbing all the buzz for her sensuous look in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The song - Besharam Rang - has Deepika donning some stunning bikinis and the diva looks an absolute fireball in each one of them. The Padmaavat actress seems to have totally unleashed herself and surrendered herself to the commands of the choreographer.

Reacting to it, choreographer of the song, Vaibhavi Merchant said, "Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she's like, yeah, she's cool to wear this, she's cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot. Because I was like, I can't make her wear those costumes and make her do steps in a way that we usually shoot songs."