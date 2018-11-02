While Deepika Padukone will soon marry beau Ranveer Singh, Deepika's ex too seems to have found his soulmate. Padukone's once rumoured boyfriend, Nihaar Pandya has found love in the arms of popular singer, Neeti Mohan.

"Neeti and Nihar have been dating each other for the past four years now. They recently decided to take their relationship one step ahead. They would be tying the knot in February 2019 in Mumbai. Their family and friends from the industry will be a part of the celebration. While the sangeet, mehndi and the wedding is a close-knit affair, the reception invites will go to their friends from the industry," quoted Pinkvilla.

Nihaar Pandya, who was a model by profession, will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' and is geared up for it. As per reports, Pandya has been juggling between his acting career and wedding preparations. And will be looking after the details of the wedding only after his film releases.

While Nihaar would be marrying Neeti early next year, Deepika Padukone's wedding is around the corner and the duo has been busy in the preparations with full swing. As per reports, Ranveer and Deepika are doing many things which we haven't seen in other celebrity weddings before. It has been reported that both Deepika and Ranveer have taken the utmost interest in the theme and décor of the wedding. Not only would the theme complement their wedding attires but the décor too would also be in sync with the surroundings and the theme.

And not just the theme of the wedding, even the attendants would be in sync with the theme, décor and colour of the outfits worn by Deepika and Ranveer. Though not confirmed, it has been reported that the duo would ask the guests to attend the wedding function dressed in a particular colour palette chosen by them.