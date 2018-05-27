Deepika Padukone has a history of wrong fashion choices. However, this year the Bollywood actress is making sure her style statements turn heads. After she wooed everyone including Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma with her Cannes appearances, the Padmaavat star's look at the GQ Best Dressed 2018 event dropped jaws.

Giving us the perfect black dress, Deepika walked the red carpet looking amazingly hot in a pair of black leather shorts, paired with a sheer asymmetrical top. She slipped into a pair of black stockings and a stunning pair of heels for complete her look.

The gorgeous star chose to let her dress speak and resorted to compose hairdo for the event. She decided to tie her hair into a braid and keep her make-up minimal. She coloured her lips brown and completed her outfit of the day with a pair of dangling earrings.

Deepika was joined by several other stylish stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra.

While Hrithik and Sidharth rocked in white, Ayushmann brought a hint of quirkiness when he walked the red carpet of the event in pink. The actor matched his suit with a blue and white striped tie.

Bollywood's new heartthrob Kartik Aaryan looked classy in a formal blue checked tuxedo and a green-orange striped tie. Anil Kapoor attended the event with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor, who made an appearance sporting the Bhavesh Joshi mask.

Other celebrities who were seen at the style carnival included Huma Qureshi, Saiyami Kher, Jim Sarbh, Saqeeb Saleem, Amit Sadh, Rahul Khanna and others.

Check out all the photos below:

A post shared by D e e p i k a ? (@deepikaapadukoonee) on May 26, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

A post shared by ✨ Sidharth Malhotra ✨ (@s1dofficial_galaxy) on May 26, 2018 at 8:34pm PDT

A post shared by Kartik Aaryan fansclub (@kartikaryan_fc) on May 26, 2018 at 6:27pm PDT

A post shared by Fab Lifestyle (@fablifestyle.in) on May 26, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

A post shared by ?Azhaar? (@hrithikroshan_arabiic) on May 26, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

A post shared by Eros Now (@eros_now) on May 26, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

A post shared by Thebollygurl (@thebollygurl) on May 26, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT