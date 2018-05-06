Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might not have made their relationship official, but the duo's latest PDA on social media has gained a lot of attention for the right reasons.

Ranveer has been voted as the Times Most Desirable Man of 2017, and he took this opportunity to thank his fans who voted for him. "Most desirable! Sweet! A big Thank you to @timesofindia ... and to everyone who voted for me [sic]," he tweeted.

Soon Deepika jumped in to take some credit in the cutest manner. She replied to his tweet saying, "your welcome", followed by a naughty emoji and love sign. While fans turned excited to see Deepika's sweet gesture, Ranveer too found it cute, and he replied to her saying "hahahaha" coupled with a kissing emoji.

Considering their lovey-dovey moments on social media, it looks like the Padmaavat stars are no more willing to keep their love for each other a secret.

Lately, there have been rumors also about their plans to get married soon. Recent reports stated that the duo would tie the knot in November this year.

"The families have met and discussed a few potential dates. But they are mostly locking the date they have got in November. They feel that the time will be perfect for the wedding," a leading had quoted a source as saying.

"The whole team has been asked not to take any leaves during that period. From the make-up artist to her manager and even her team of publicists have been requested to be available for the wedding,' another source had told the daily.

Meanwhile, another celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to have an intimate wedding in Mumbai on May 8. The news was shared by the two families in an official statement.

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," the statement had stated.