It's party time in Bollywood as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son. Anand Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant and the tinsel town was busy attending the engagement party on Friday, January 20. Who's who from the Bollywood arena, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and many others, attended the engagement ceremony to bless soon-to-be-married couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the star-studded ceremony. The 'Pathaan' actress was dressed a beautiful and fully embellished red 'Dori embroidered' saree by the designer label Torani Official, while Ranveer was clicked in a blue sherwani. To enhance her look, Deepika had tied her hair in a puffy bun and wore a statement diamond neckpiece to go with that bespoke organza silk saree.

The actress' saree that goes by the name 'Sindoori Taashi Saari' on the designer's website costs Rs 1,49,500. Yes, you read that right! Deepika's red saree featured sequin work, chevron lace, hand embroidery, and hand adda work.

However, this is not the first time and Deepika's love for six-yards is not new. It has also been noticed that the actress loves the colour red when it comes to donning traditional outfits. Deepika Padukone's wedding look was all in the shade of deep red, which was styled by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Apart from this, her first appearance at the Mumbai airport after the wedding was also in a red brocade suit by the same designer.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming release 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated to release in theatres on 25 January, 2023.