Deepika Padukone was named in the list of 100 most influential people by TIME magazine. She was on cloud nine and posted a heartfelt message on her social media handle. She wrote: "what an absolute honour! #TIME100 @time forever grateful! @vindiesel #TIME100 @time [sic]"

And guess who had the best reaction on the post — boyfriend Ranveer Singh. He replied saying: "Queen". What also caught our eyes was a congratulatory message from designer Sabyasachi. Your guess is as good as ours!

This is not the first time the couple has shown some sweet PDA in public. Deepika Padukone recently had commented 'MINE' on Ranveer Singh's post when he won a prestigious award. Well, Deepika later deleted the comment, we don't know why!

In other news, Deepika and Ranveer's wedding rumors are doing rounds for quite some time now. On a show with CNN News 18, when journalist Rajeev Masand asked if she will have a big fat wedding, Deepika said: "The answer is No. I will know it when the right time comes. But as an institution, I feel marriage is extremely important. I want to see myself like that, it is every girl's dream. But I am really followed by instincts and I know I will feel it when I am ready."

Meanwhile, it seems the rivalry between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone is over as the Quantico actress posted a sweet message on her Twitter handle. She wrote: "So happy and proud to see my friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli on the #Time100 list. Big congratulations and so well deserved. #DesiPower #Represent."

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra made it to the Time's most influential list in 2016.

On the professional front. Ranveer recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and will now begin shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba.