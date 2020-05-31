As "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (YJHD) clocked seven years on Sunday, actress Deepika Padukone went down memory lane and shared a few unseen pictures of herself with Ranbir Kapoor from their first look test for the blockbuster movie.

In one of the images, Deepika is seen wearing a satin saree as she hugs Ranbir. The second one shows the two exchanging smiles and looking into each other eyes.

Quoting her dialogue from the film , Deepika wrote: "Our very first look test...'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge'- Naina Talwar (Memories are like a box of sweets, once you open it, no one can eat just one piece)."

Reacting to the post, several fans recalled how Deepika and Ranbir wooed them with their chemistry.

A user commented: "Oh my god...Bunny and Naina."

Another one wrote: "Please do one more film like this."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the hit movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. The friendship drama revolves around a nerdy student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who eventually falls for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their trip in Manali.