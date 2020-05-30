Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are goals. Ever since the lockdown was announced, they are teasing their fans by putting up interesting videos and posts. A few hours ago, Deepika shared a screenshot of her family WhatsApp group with her fans on social media.

Do you know, Ranveer's contact name on Deepika's phone!

The screenshot reveals that Deepika has saved Ranveer's contact number as 'handsome', and her father-in-law's contact is saved by his full name, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani.

In the screenshot, we can also see the family is praising Ranveer for a recent interview.

Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone tells Ranveer that his interview was 'very interesting' while her father and former badminton star Prakash Padukone found it very candid. Ranveer's father said the interview was lively and the actor thanked them all for their feedback.

Deepika captioned her post as:

"And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable,"

What was Ranveer's interview all about!

Ranveer recently did an Instagram live interview with footballer Sunil Chetri. Deepika left cute comments on his post. "I love you, baby," Deepika wrote in the comments during the chat, and when it ended, she wrote, "Well played boys!" She also pointed out that Ranveer was 'terrible at math', and that he 'was a brat and still is!'

Watch: Conversation between Sunil and Ranveer

Sunil asked Ranveer about how Deepika takes it when he immerses himself so deeply in his characters.

She is much more evolved. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn't have achieved what I did if it wasn't for her. It's my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and have been with her since then. I think I wouldn't have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star if she wouldn't have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can't say it's healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that's the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to oneself.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in 83 The Film, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in as Kapil wife Romi Bhatia. The movie will hit the screens once the lockdown is lifted.

With so much of love and PDA between Deepu and Ranveer, we can't wait to watch what's next on the social media feed!