Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2019, but unlike Priyanka Chopra, the actress did not bring along her husband Ranveer Singh at the event.

As Ranveer is known for his unique fashion sense, it was expected that he would accompany Deepika at Cannes 2019. When asked why Ranveer did not join her at the film festival, Deepika said that he would have been a better one to attend Met Gala as she would "top him" at the Cannes, according to Bollywoodlife.

She had made a similar statement at Met Gala 2019 as well. "He has this crazy sense of dressing and I think he would be actually a perfect fit for the theme. I think he is one person who will 100 per cent do justice to the theme but I am the one representing him," the actress had said at Met Gala some days ago.

Met Gala is one such event where celebrities sport the quirkiest outfits and considering Ranveer's flamboyant style sense, Deepika is not wrong in her views.

On the other side, Priyanka was seen throwing some PDA with her hubby Nick Jonas at Cannes 2019. Before that, her outfit and an overall look at Met Gala was widely talked about. While she had sported one of the quirkiest looks at the event, scores of memes on her appearance had flooded the internet.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak that is based on the real-life story of an acid-attack survivor.