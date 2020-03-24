With the quarantine and chill mode, actors are now having an abundance of time. They make sure they light up their social media and treat their fans with something better each day.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media PDA is already raising the temperature. Be it their workout pics, snack pics, love-Dovey pics they are the numero uno couple when it comes to entertainment.

Ranveer Singh in awe of his father in law

And now we see doting husband Ranveer digging a gem from his album and shared his father-in-law the ace badminton player's achievements with a throwback pic on his social media. Ranveer in awe of his father-in-law shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram and wrote. "40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time."

While daughter Deepika Padukone is proud of her father Prakash Padukone, The actress wrote, "Pappa, your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank you for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore...We love you and are proud of you! Thank you for being you!"

Thank You for being you!❤️ https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020

For the unversed, Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the men's singles title at All England Open Badminton Championship in 1980. He was honored with the Arjuna Award in 1972 and Padma Shri in 1982. Before pursuing her career in acting, Deepika also participated in several national-level badminton championships. Deepika is also a national level badminton player.

Take a look at Deepika and Ranveer's appreciation posts below:

40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever ?? He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports ?? An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time ? pic.twitter.com/fDYCEw7f4N — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 23, 2020

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in '83. The actress has also signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor.