Bollywood divas look drop-dead gorgeous on the silver screen and there is no denying that. They know how to mesmerise their audience with killer looks and stylish avatars. They are considered as style icons by all the fans. From Deepika's bridal lehenga to Anushka's minimal makeup look and Sonam's Cannes dresses, fans want to get their hands on all these avatars. These Bollywood divas are always camera-ready from head toe. Be it perfect airport looks or jaw-dropping red carpet looks, these beauties of B-Town how to don perfection and leave audiences starstruck.

But breaking the beauty barriers, divas now-a-day have been spotted often donning no-makeup look. Being self-quarantined, many Bollywood actresses have been sharing no filter selfies with their fans wearing comfortable attires. These actresses are looking flawless and extremely comfortable as they have been sharing their precious time with their loved ones. Here are the pictures of five Bollywood diva who are acing the no-makeup look amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

This is not the first time when Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo has been spotted in no-makeup look. Bebo is famous for sharing her no-filter selfies donning comfortable attires. Every now and then, she proves that real beauty doesn't require any makeup.

2. Deepika Padukone

DP is one of the most glamourous actresses of B-Town. She knows how to rock airport as well as red carpet looks. Being quarantined, Deepika has been lately sharing her pictures of 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!'. Her san makeup look in comfortable night suites is a go-to look for every girl being on COVID-19 lockdown.

3. Alia Bhatt

Just like Kareena Kapoor, Alia is also famous for her no-makeup looks. Cute and bubbly looks like a beautiful flower in all of her san makeup selfies. Recently, she shared pictures in which she is looking ravishing. Glow on her face is vividly obvious as she's spending the quarantine period with her loved ones. She captioned the image and wrote, "Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody.. #stayhomestaysafe "

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, might have been spotted in all glamourous avatar during the promotion of her movies. But as the actor is on lockdown due to Coronavirus, she has been enjoying some soothing alone time at home. There are people who desire to look like her but in her without makeup look, Shraddha also looks a like a beautiful common girl. In a video shared by her recently, Ek Villian fame can be seen in a no-makeup look recording the beautiful silence of Mumbai amid COVID-19 lockdown.

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka has been away from the limelight for a few months now, ever since her last release with Shah Rukh Khan, Zero. But, Sharma has been in constant touch with her fans through social media accounts. Recently, donning beautiful no-makeup look, Anushka shared an awareness video with her husband Virat Kohli on Instagram. She even shared a san makeup black and white selfie, looking graceful. She captioned the image and wrote, "Captions are highly over rated IMO. Then again, did you ask for my opinion. Nope ! Did I give it anyway ? Yup !"