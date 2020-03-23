Ranveer Singh is surely the powerhouse of Bollywood. He can be spotted buzzing around his wife Deepika Padukone and his co-stars, bringing smiles on everybody's face. Bajirao of Bollywood has delivered back-to-back box office hits starting from Sanjay Leela Bansali's Ram-Leela.

From enthraling audience with his amazing acting skills to giving out major relationship goals with his beau Deepika, Ranveer knows how to win the hearts of his fans. Being self-quarantined with her lovely wife, Befikre fame Ranveer has been spending a lot of quality time with her as he has finally got a break from his busy schedule.

Yesterday, he proudly joined Janta Curfew with his Mastani Deepika and showed his support towards those who have been working day and night to fight the deadly Coronavirus. Making most out of the time he has got Ranveer has been sharing a various glimpse of his personal life.

'Me coming out of quarantine'

Last night he shared a scary yet hilarious post-quarantined picture to which every Indian can relate right now. A Khilji avatar picture of Ranveer, in long deadlocks, blackened eyes and the intense look was captioned as "Me coming out of quarantine". Many B-Town celebrities have reacted to his scary picture.

Away from sets, Ranveer indulged into sweet temptations and shared his personalised collection of Nutella jars. In the latest picture, he can be seen emptying the Nutella jar named 'Simmba'. He shared a post with a funny caption which read,"Ek toh gaya ab tera kya hoga, Bajirao?" Well, who doesn't love Nutella, right?

Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. He bagged many awards in the 'Best Actor' category for her enthralling performance in the movie. The story of the movie revolved around the life of an Indian Rapstar who emerged from the slums of Mumbai. Alia Bhatt played his love interest in the film. Ranveer will be next seen in 83, the biopic of former Indian captain Kapil Dev alongside Deepika Padukone. The trailer launch of 83 was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.