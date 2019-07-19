Rendezvous with Simi Garewal has been one of the most memorable shows on television that aired during the 90s. The show brought common man closer to their favourite celebrities who gave a sneak peek into their starry lives. And after almost 15 years, Simi Garewal is coming back with a new season of her popular chat show and she has revealed that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be the first guests to open the show.

"I have never revealed names till I've shot the episode. But I'll reveal this – Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for Rendezvous," Simi Garewal was quoted as saying by Mid-Day. This will be Deepika and Ranveer's first appearance as a married couple on television post marriage.

Simi said that she will not change the format of the show to include gossips and will stick to her dignified interpersonal conversation of getting to know the person. "I get many messages from viewers saying they are tired of the present format of talk shows," she added.

Biggies like Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and Anil Ambani and Tina Munim have been a part of the show.

And while Deepika and Ranveer are all set to appear on the first episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal's new season, it will be interesting to know about the line-up of the celebrity guests on the show.

Simi is yet to reveal the start date of her upcoming talk show.