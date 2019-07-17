It's not just the common people who get gripped by new filters and applications available on social media platforms. Our most loved celebrities too can't escape the effect these apps and filters have on people.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a picture of her in an old-age look. The picture was originally shared by a fan page of the Neerja actress and Sonam re-shared it on Instagram. However, we have to mention, the fashionista would look nothing less than spectacular even in her old-age. Take a look at the photo below.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fan club, Deepveer, weren't lagging behind. One of their fan pages shared a picture of the power couple in their old age. And we have to say, the charming face of Deepika Padukone and the dapper looks of Ranveer Singh wouldn't fade away even when they grow old. While Deepika is busy with the shoot of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, Ranveer Singh would be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83.

Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to share his old age photo by using the filter and gosh! Doesn't he look hot! The actor, who is in news for his upcoming movie – Paltan and for his romantic getaways with Malaika Arora, looks killer in this age old photo.

Our very own First Class actor, Varun Dhawan, too shared his photo in an old avatar and we have to say, he would look quite handsome even with these fine lines and wrinkles. Varun Dhawan recently shared that he would be getting married to Natasha Dalal, but not so soon. Focus on career and other work commitments are in line for the actor before he can jump into wedding bliss.