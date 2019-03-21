Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always been the most talked about couple in Bollywood be it for their onscreen crackling chemistry or offscreen. The two have never let their fans down with their lovable gestures and sharing intersting anecdotes about their married life. But unfortunately this time around, their fans were left with disappointment as Deepika and Ranveer couldn't celebrate their first Holi together post marriage.

As we know that Deepika has been preparing for her role in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress has begun shooting for the film on Monday but because of her work schedule, she couldn't be there alongside Ranveer to celebrate the festival of colour with him.

"It's so ironic that on the day of Holi, I leave for Chhapaak; we start shooting on Monday. It is a very very important film, the story needs to be told, we start filming on Monday and on Holi day is when I leave for Delhi so no celebration, just a lot of preparation," Deepika had recently said during a media interaction.

Deepika's working Holi has made her fans restless and some are even asking for DeepVeer's holi celebration pictures on social media platform. While some on the other hand have been wishing her and Ranveer a very happy holi. Take a look.

DeepVeer Holi pics share karo — Chowkidar Adi ❤ ''1983''' (@Adi_Loud_Indian) March 21, 2019

Hi Dear...first Holi..after marriage.. With Ranveer...Wish you both and all your family... Happy Colourful Holi.... — Chowkidar Shraddha (@ShraddhaBanso10) March 21, 2019

Thanks and wish you @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial on your first holi festival. — Shanti Makwana Harding (@shanti_harding) March 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the newly weds took top honours at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Tuesday. While Deepika was honoured with the Best Actor (Female) award for her role of Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat, Ranveer won the Best Actor (Male) Viewers' Choice award for his menacing act of Alauddin Khilji in the same film.

After the tremendous success of her last outing Padmaavat, Deepika became the first actress to deliver a 300 crore film with a female solo lead whereas Ranveer has been delivering back-to-back hits like Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy.