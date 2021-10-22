Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to be the new bidders for the IPL auction in 2022. The most exciting match series, IPL, will expand from 8 to 10 teams in 2022. And there is a strong buzz that Ranveer – Deepika are all set to enter the race. An Outlook report states that the Manchester United owners, the American Glazer family are also interested in bidding for a team.

Deepika and Ranveer's new venture

IPL and Bollywood have always gone hand-in-hand. Preity Zinta has stakes in Punjab Kings. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan co-jointly own Kolkata Knight Riders. The result of the bidding would be announced on October 25, says report. India's first match against Pakistan is set for October 24, 2020. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018.

Varinder Chawla

Deepika - Ranveer's open relationship

Deepika Padukone had told Filmfare in an interview, that when she met Ranveer Singh, she wanted to be in an open relationship. "When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I'm done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone. When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, 'I realise there's a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don't want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I'm going to do my thing," she said.

Ranveer Singh had also said in one of the interviews that there was a phase in his life where he was only into casual dating. He had revealed that he used to break free whenever he felt any strings attached. But, with time, he craved for something substantial and wanted to settle down.