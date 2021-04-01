Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked like a match made-in-heaven. The entire nation jumped in joy when the two announced their decision to tie-the-knot. Their love story made us believe in fairy tales and their bond strengthened our faith in the institution of marriage. However, it seems, destiny has something else written for the couple. Deepika Padukone is miffed with Ranveer Singh. The duo has not been on talking terms.

Yes, the news is as baffling for us as it must be for you. Deepika and Ranveer have not spoken to each-other for a while now. And the reason is even more shocking. It has been reported that the duo stopped talking after Ranveer Singh refused to mend his ways. We got in touch with Padukone to delve further into the matter.

On being asked why has she not been talking to her husband, Deepika said, "What else would you have me do? Ever since we have gotten married he has just hijacked my wardrobe. Earlier, he used to wear my clothes for fun but now, it has become an everyday affair. From my skirts, kurtis to palazzos; he doesn't leave anything for me."

Deepika further added, "And you know what's worse? He receives more compliments for wearing my clothes than me wearing them. You guys never compliment me when I wear the same thing. But when he does, he is called a fashion icon; a fashion influencer. Designers call him their muse. But, what about me? There is nothing left for me to wear."

Deepika clarified that she gave several chances to Ranveer to mend his ways but to no avail. And now the only resort she was left with was to stop talking to him.

April Fools' Day| Disclaimer

The article is a work of fiction and intended to be humorous and satirical on the occasion of April Fools' Day. Readers are advised to not confuse them with real incidents. Any action you take upon the information you find on this article is strictly at your own risk. International Business Times will not be liable for any losses and/or damages. The content must be perceived as intended - for humour only.