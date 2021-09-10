Bollywood has a long history of male dominance, but now, things have started changing, and several actresses have shown the capability to shoulder movies alone without the involvement of lead male superstars in the star cast.

International Business Times presents you with the list of five Bollywood starlets who have the most number of hit films in their career.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is now one of the most demanded heroines in the Indian film industry. The actress has always wooed the audience with her scintillating looks and charismatic acting skills, and she enjoys a huge fan following all across the nation. Deepika has acted in 28 films in her career, and it includes 16 hit movies including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Cocktail, and Housefull.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor had acted with almost all Bollywood superstars in her career, and she was part of several superhit projects. In her career, Kareena has acted in over 50 films, and out of this list, 15 were superhits. Some of the noted hit movies of Kareena include Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Three Idiots, and Ra One.

Katrina Kaif

Dazzling diva Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the filming of Tiger 3. The actress, in her career, has acted in more than 30 movies, and 16 of them were superhits and blockbusters. Some of the most popular films acted by Katrina Kaif include Race, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Ek Thaa Tiger.

Kajol

Vintage beauty Kajol has a huge fan following in India, and she has acted in more than 40 movies. The actress has delivered over 15 hit films in her career, and some of them include, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ishq, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is now not just a Bollywood actress as has successfully marked her presence in Hollywood as well. She has delivered 18 super hit films in her career, and which include Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish, Don, Don 2, and Barfi.