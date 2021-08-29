On August 29, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his Mumbai house. According to reports, NCB officers who conducted a raid in Kohli's house apparently recovered a small quantity of cocaine drug. Armaan Kohli's recent noted role in Bollywood was the character he played in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, Armaan Kohli was once supposed to play the lead role in Deewana which became a huge hit at the box office.

Armaan Kohli made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar

Raj Kanwar who directed Deewana initially approached Armaan Kohli to play the lead role in the film. However, he walked out of the project due to unknown reasons, and the role subsequently went to Shah Rukh Khan.

In a 2015 interview, Armaan Kohli opened up about this, and the actor revealed that he has no regrets.

"If we start thinking about the past and what we could've done, our life will be hell. So generally I don't sit and regret and think about, 'Oh, I should have done that, if I had done that then this would have happened'. I wish I had thought that way. I would have been somewhere else, for sure. But, as I said, there is no regret. If I lost Deewana, Mr Shah Rukh Khan got Deewana, and he's the superstar of the country. I'm pretty okay with that," Kohli told Bollywood Hungama.

Armaan Kohli also revealed that he has turned down several movie offers, and more than 80 percent of these films finally emerged as super hits at the box office, which paved the way for new actors to enter the industry.

When Shah Rukh Khan talked about Deewana and Armaan Kohli

Shah Rukh Khan had also once talked about Deewana and Armaan Kohli. While appearing on the show Yaaron Ki Baraat in 2016, Khan admitted that he owed his career to Armaan Kohli.

"Armaan Kohli is responsible for me being a star. He featured on the Deewana poster with the late Divya Bharti. I still have that poster. Thank you for making me a star," said Shah Rukh Khan.