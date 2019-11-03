Rumours about Deepika Padukone's pregnancy have been going on in the industry for a while now. A couple of months ago, Deepika's mischievous comment on Ranveer Singh's Instagram session had sparked speculations about her pregnancy. And Arjun Kapoor's cheeky comment further added fuel to the fire. And yet again, fans are left wondering if Deepika was hinting at her pregnancy through her recent Instagram post.

Deepika shared a couple of images on Instagram wherein a baby Deepika was seen sleeping like an angel in different poses. "Post Diwali celebrations..," she captioned the images.

There's no doubt that Deepika's baby photo was liked by millions of her followers but apart from appreciating her cuteness, her fans were more interested in knowing if she was expecting.

One social media user wrote: "Inshallah soon you will be a mother." Another netizen commented: "Are you pregnant?" A fan asked, "Is good news coming soon?"

Earlier reports had suggested that Deepika and Ranveer are on their way to having their first child next year. The report also suggested that Deepika was turning down all movie offers after Chhapaak and '83 as a part of her family plan.

It remains to be seen if the report about Deepika and Ranveer would embracing parenthood turns out to be true. The couple had tied the knot in Italy last year.

