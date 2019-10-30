Diwali celebration becomes no less than an award function when Bollywood celebrities gather to the venue flaunting their exotic outfits to celebrate the occassion. This year too, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan thronged the Diwali parties thrown by the industry stalwarts. However, there was one couple - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who their fans wanted to see all decked up for Diwali, were missing from these festive gatherings.

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer couldn't find time to attend celebrity Diwali parties as they decided to celebrate the festival of light with their respective family members together.

"Dippy and RS were with both their families ringing in the festivities. Both set of parents - the Bhavnanis and the Padukones, and their respective siblings were in Mumbai and they celebrated Diwali together. They had a rather quiet few days at home spending quality time with each other and hence decided to give all the Diwali dos a miss," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Deepika and Ranveer will be celebrating their first marriage anniversary on November 14. The two had tied the knot after 5 years of dating and there were talks about why the couple didn't live together before getting married.

About this, Deepika had recently told Harper's Bazaar in an interview, "There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me."