Deepika Padukone has become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood thanks to the back-to-back success of her movies in the last couple of years. She not only became the highest paid actress in the industry but also spread her wings across the globe. She made a stunning debut in Hollywood with DJ Caruso's directorial xXx: Return of Xander Cage, starring opposite Vin Diesel. Her last magnum opus Padmaavat became the highest grossing movie of 2018 which gave her career graph a further boost.

After mesmerizing everyone with her resplendent looks at the MET Gala 2018 in New York City, Deepika turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 10. The actor wore a sheer Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline and let her hair down in loose curls.

While the Bollywood diva turned Hollywood star is currently busy conquering the globe, it looks like she might be finding it hard to land a good film of her choice, reportedly because of her starry tantrums.

If the reports are to be believed, Deepika is currently spending her time reading scripts in Bollywood and contemplating opportunities in Hollywood as well.

"But the problem is that Deepika is the highest paid actress today in Bollywood. She commands fees that A-list actors do and if she is paid that kind of a figure, budgets do not become viable to cast another A-list actor opposite her. If the actor is too small then Deepika does not want to be cast with newcomers or relative newcomers," a source was quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

The source added, "That is the dilemma of a top actress. If you pay her the fees she deserves, you need to cast someone opposite her who is not that expensive and she does not want someone like that all the time. So, the budgets go crazy."

She is currently having Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming gangster saga Sapna Didi, the shooting of which has been postponed until its lead actor Irrfan Khan resumes shoot after recovering from his illness.