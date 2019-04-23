A photo has come up on social media that shows Ranveer carrying Deepika's sandals in his hands when the two attended a recent wedding in Mumbai.

In the already viral picture, Ranveer is seen standing behind Deepika carrying her heels in his hands while the actress was greeting an elderly person there. This gesture by the actor caught everyone's attention, who cannot stop praising him.

A lot of people commented on the photo saying that Deepika is lucky to have a husband like Ranveer. He is being called the "perfect husband", and is being applauded for his gentleman's act.

Ranveer and the Chhappak actress are one of the most popular B-Town couples, as they hardly miss an opportunity to showcase love for each other even publicly.

Meanwhile, lately there were rumours of Deepika's pregnancy after she was spotted at an event with a slightly bulging belly. Many on social media had started speculating that the dusky beauty was expecting a child.

However, Deepika had soon put the rumours to rest by clarifying that she was not pregnant, and had also expressed disappointment at such gossips being made soon after an actress ties the knot.

"It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children," she told a publication," she had told a publication.

"Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change," Deepika had added.

Meanwhile, the actress has been busy shooting for her next film Chhappak that is based on the real-story of an acid-attack survivor.