Deepika Padukone, in every sense of the term, is a true-blue fashion icon. The actress who started out as a model has never disappointed her fans with every work that she has done, ranging from films to photoshoots. It could be said that she is currently on maternity leave and is doing nominal work, so that she can focus on her newborn daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika, despite her packed personal schedule at the moment, became the muse for the cover of an extremely popular International magazine for a special issue on motherhood- indeed a fitting idea.

The actress who made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' and has gone on to become one of the leading ladies of B-town, recently appeared on the cover of the magazine Marie Claire for their motherhood issue. There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that Deepika was indeed the best choice to be on this issue, not only because she is a new mom but also because she is a new-age mother.

Talking about motherhood, the actress told the magazine about embracing her new role and navigating life with the new title. She mentioned, "I wouldn't say I am lost, but I wouldn't say I've found my new identity either. I feel like I am navigating it."

Over the last couple of months, there has been a lot of speculation around the film projects Deepika would take on and if she is letting a lot of them go, owing to the fact that her daughter is still very young. Talking of work, she said, "I don't know if [work] will be what it used to before I had a baby, and I don't even know if I want to be that way..."

Styled by Deepika's trusted celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani, the actress looked grace personified in all the striking outfits. Netizens were especially impressed with how good she looked in all the pictures that have been published by the magazine. Many even said that this was the new-mommy glow. A discourse was started on Reddit about Deepika's new photoshoot, and netizens could not help but admire her.

A comment on the discourse read, "Is it just me or does she look hotter after becoming a mom", to which a netizen replied saying, "The slight pregnancy weight gain gave volume to her cheeks which makes her look like her peak 2013-2015 era..." Another comment read, "Slayed! She looks gorgeous", while one mentioned, "She's looking nice with the a lil extra weight on her. Healthy and beautiful. Didn't like the skinny Pathaan DP."

However, many pointed out that Deepika looked tired, and netizens were not too impressed with the photoshoot. A Reddit user wrote, "The backdrop is awful. It looks like dyer ki galli mein photo shoot kar liya" while another said, "She looks good but the shoot looks very cheap. And why'd they photoshop her so much in the 3rd pic. Looks like a different person."

An internet user specified, "Her fan....but she looks tired" while another mentioned, "Did the designers , stylists , production team just ChatGPT the concept? What in the world is this styling and theme?"

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which also starred her husband Ranveer Singh. There are rumours that she will next be seen in 'King' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.