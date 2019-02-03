Once enemies, now friends, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's new found friendship seems to have been blooming with each passing day. And Deepika's comment on Katrina's latest Instagram post is the proof of their strong bond of friendship.

Katrina recently posted a video on Instagram where she was seen making a stunning entrance in slow motion wearing a red dress looking absolutely ravishing. And even Deepika couldn't contain herself and was tempted to ask her to stop being so hot that floored everyone on the internet.

"Heading into the weekend (with a dash of red) like," Katrina captioned the image, to which Deepika replied, "Stop it" followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Deepika had recently started following Katrina on Instagram after the two Bollywood divas decided to bury their hatchet with each other. At Deepika-Ranveer's star-studded wedding reception at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on December 1, Katrina was even seen having a gala time with her girl gang.

It was believed that Deepika may not invite Katrina to her wedding reception as she had clearly put forward her intentions in a celebrity chat show 'BFFs with Vogue' that she would not invite Katrina, who once dated her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But she did invite Katrina along with her sister Isabel Kaif to her wedding reception and won million hearts.

It would be interesting to see if their bond of friendship would come alive on the silver screen when they would share screen with each other in the years to come.

Take a look at Katrina's latest Instagram post and Deepika's comment on it.