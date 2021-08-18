Deepika Padukone is one of the most demanded heroines in India, and she enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. Deepika is also known for her philanthropic efforts, as she used to auction her every day and red-carpet clothes to support The Live Love Laugh Foundation, an organization that works towards promoting mental health in India. But now, Deepika's same kind gesture of auctioning clothes has made her a victim of online trolls.

Netizens troll Deepika Padukone

Recently, several netizens started trolling Deepika Padukone when the actress was found auctioning clothes that she wore during the funeral ceremonies of actress Jiah Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' father Dr Ashok Chopra.

Many social media users claimed that it is literally inappropriate to sell clothes that she wore during a funeral. They also alleged that this move from Deepika Padukone showed her disrespect towards the deceased people.

"I am so shocked.. my favorite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non-couture clothes from 2013. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events," wrote one Twitter user.

"Don't justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. You cannot be reselling Zara clothes ... 10-15-year-old ordinary brand clothes. Why can't you just give it to needy or your house help?" wrote another user.

I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. ??

— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 16, 2021

Deepika Padukone: Upcoming movie

Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting the release of her new movie 83 which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in this movie, while Deepika will essay the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife.

The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on June 04, 2021. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the makers have indefinitely postponed its release. An official announcement regarding the release date of this movie is expected to be made soon.