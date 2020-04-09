Before marrying Ranveer Singh, Deepika was linked-up with Yuvraj Singh. Very few people know this that Deepika was earlier dating India's captain cool MS Dhoni before getting into a relationship with Yuvraj Singh.

Dhoni was madly in love with Deepika so much so that he was soon going to propose the leggy lass but destiny had something else in store for the cricketer. Soon reports of Deepika dating Dhoni's dear friend Yuvraj Singh starting doing the rounds. This news not only broke Dhoni's heart but reports suggest that the cricketer went into depression.

Deepika confirms breakup with Yuvraj Singh

Soon, Deepika moved on from Dhoni and began dating Yuvraj Singh but their relationship too didn't last long as Deepika's heart melted for the Saawariya of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika had also confirmed her breakup with Yuvraj Singh when she gave an interview to a leading daily, "Yuvraj used to interfere in my work and that created a lot of chaos in our relationship," Deepika said.

On the contrary, Yuvraj had a different take on his breakup with Deepika, Speaking to The Telegraph, Yuvraj Singh had spilled the beans on his short-term relationship with Deepika Padukone. Talking about how they met, Yuvraj had said, "I had just come back from South Africa and we met through common friends in Mumbai. We liked each other and wanted to know more. We didn't spend enough time with each other to know if it was going to be a long-term thing. As things turned out she moved on and so did I."

Further elaborating on Deepika moving ahead with Ranbir Kapoor, Singh had said, "Well, she was with me and now she's moved on with another person. I guess it's her personal choice. If someone wants to move out of a relationship, there isn't much that the other person can do. I'm not blaming anyone but just stating the facts."

It's really sad that MS Dhoni sacrificed his love for close friend Yuvraj Singh but his relationship also couldn't last for long. Today, both Yuvraj Singh and Deepika Padukone are happily married. Yuvraj got married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech while Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.