Well, unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan do not exactly share a great rapport. From Deepika bagging films rejected by Kareena and turning them into blockbusters to Kareena mentioning that she has made a career of many actresses by rejecting good films; the love-hate relationship between the two which started back then, has not mellowed down yet.

There were rumours of Kareena Kapoor being insecure of Deepika Padukone's back-to-back films with Saif Ali Khan and their bond. Talking about the same, Deepika had said, "Well that's her insecurity I can't do anything about that. But we've had no problems. In fact, when she came to London, we got along well. We went out one night. She was on set and watching the shoot even in Hyderabad. As far as I know, there is nothing wrong. I don't think she has anything to worry about," Cosmopolitan reported.

When Deepika was cast in Love Aaj Kal even though Imtiaz had once promised Kareena about the same, Kareena was left upset. While we had all thought that Deepika would not be sympathetic to Kareena's stand, surprisingly, Deepika was.

Supporting Kareena, the Chennai Express actress said, "Kareena was never on the sets even once when I was shooting with Saif, because, she is not the type of girl who is insecure about her man. Kareena knows that she is brilliant as an actress. If I were in her place, and I was not cast in my boyfriend's film, even I would have felt the same like Kareena, if she felt that she should have been the leading lady opposite Saif in Love Aaj Kal and not me."

"Just because her boyfriend is the producer of the film and Imtiaz Ali who is the director of the film is her favourite director after she worked with him in Jab We Met, she did not demand that I should be replaced in Love Aaj Kal by her," he added.

While it was not all good and shining between the two earlier, the latest equation of these two leading ladies of the industry is now cordial. The divas not only praised each other on Koffee with Karan but also seem to be affable with each-other at various events.