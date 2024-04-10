Preity Zinta recently shared a picture from her first photoshoot. The Dil Se actor mentioned that she was 20 at the time of the shoot and had no idea about how to pose. The throwback picture has taken social media by storm. More so after Preity arrived at one of Punjab Kings' IPL matches wearing a salwar suit and broke the internet with her to-die for looks.

Preity's post

Sharing the picture, Zinta wrote, "Was going through some old stuff n found this photo! OMG!! My first photo shoot ever... I was all of 20 & I thought I knew everything I needed to know about the world ... except how to pose for a photo shoot #20yearoldme #memories #throwback #ting." Shekhar Kapur reacted to the pic and wrote, "I remember you looking like that .. but you still look great."

Netizens shower love

Netizens were once again floored by Preity's beauty and bombarded the comment section to tell her the same. "Mashallah, you will always be my favorite no matter what age you are in," wrote a user. "She eats 100 Alia Bhatt in breakfast," another user wrote. "Gosh!! Irreplaceable PZ ur are sooo lovely before nd now also prettiest Rani mukherjee nd preeti era our childhood was soo good memories watching ur songs, movies Preeti ma," a social media user commented. "Deepika, Alia stnad no chance in front of her," another social media user commented.

"Innocence at its peak," read a comment. "She is the preetiest zintaaaa in Bollywood," another comment read. "Well, we blame the camera then. U look stunning as always PZ," one more of the comments read. Preity Zinta might have been away from the film industry but her appearances at the IPL still makes millions skip a heartbeat.