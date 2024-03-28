Preity Zinta has always been social media's favourite. The actress recently dominated social media when pictures of her attending Punjab Kings match at the IPL went viral. Preity seemed like she was back from the 90s looking exactly the same. The diva made everyone go weak in their knees and even the cameras continued to keep panning back at her.

Preity's royal ignore to Ankita

Amid all this, another video of Preity has taken over social media. In the video, the Veer Zaara actress is seen attending Baba Siddique's iftar party. Dressed in a turquoise sharara and kurta, Preity oozed royal glamour. And while the Punjabi beauty was posing for the shutterbugs, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande also arrived on the stage.

Comments and reactions

How Preity gave Ankita a cold shoulder and totally avoided looking at her wasn't missed by any. And now, social media has a lot to say on what went down there. "Ankita deserve this only.. Preeti jinta is a self made woman, she earned name in Bollywood, what Ankita is??? Mrs Vicky Jain only," wrote a user. "Who is Ankita in front of Preeti," another user commented. "1,000 Ankita lokhande, 1,000 aliya bhat, 1,000 Tripti dimri, 1,000 kiara adwani total also can't become preity," a social media user wrote.

"Preeti is angry to see the interruption of this self centered rude couple," another social media user commented. "There is no comparison between the two. Preity is beyond such comparisons," read a comment. "Why would preity even look at ankita, who is she?" read another comment. "Preity is an a-lister, ankita is sidey," read another one of the comments on social media.