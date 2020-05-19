Every day, thousands of people come to Mumbai in order to fulfill their dream of making it big in Bollywood. Exactly two decades ago, one such star made her entry in the film fraternity, hoping to make it big one day. We are talking about the pretty woman of Bollywood Preity Zinta.

The Bubbly diva of Bollywood, Preity, made her grand debut in the industry today with her movie 'Kya Kehna'. The movie not only marked the entry of Preity in the B-town but had a strong message for the society. In this Kundan Shah directorial, Preity played the role of an unwed teenage mother, who goes through a lot of hardship in order to maintain her dignity and save the life of her child.

We live in a society where a child outside the wedlock is considered is a taboo. Now, that's the scenario in the 21st century, imagine the same situation 20 years back. Phew!! People warned Preity against the same and said that she's making a mistake signing this movie. It also had some bold scenes and on-screen kissing which made it ahead of its time.

Sharing the experience of her first movie on the completion of 20 years of Kya Kehna, Preity took her Instagram and revealed how most of the people did not support her while she signed Kya Kehna, as her first film. She wrote,

"I remember everyone was SHOCKED that I chose to play an unwed teenage mom in my first film. "Your career will be over before it starts. Have you gone mad ?" That's what everyone said. Today I look back & I'm grateful to @rameshtaurani & Honey Aunty for this amazing film and to Saif & Chandrachur❤ for being patient & awesome. This film is a constant reminder to follow your heart and gut and not worry about what "Everyone" says. I miss #MrShah #KyaKehna #ting"

The movie had a strong star cast with Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal playing the role of Preity's parents. Preity enthralled the audience with her performance alongside Saif Ali Khan who played the role of Rahul, Preity's love interest in the film and Chandrachur played the role of Ajay, her best friend.

Story of Kya Kehna:

The story of the movie revolves around the life of a teenage girl named 'Priya' played by Preity Zinta who is highly adored and loved by her family. When Priya comes back to her hometown to pursue further education, she falls in love with Rahul, a womaniser, who abandons her after she gets pregnant. Everyone ostracised her. But she did not lose hope and her best friend Ajay, played by Chandrachur Singh supports and helps her.

Priya slowly manages to gain the trust and love of her family back and slams the society who jilted her for having a baby outside the wedlock. In the end, Rahul realizes his mistake but Priya chooses Ajay who was there for her during the difficulties. And they lived happily ever after!