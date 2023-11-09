Days after Rashmika Mandanna fell prey to deepfake video, now Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have fallen prey to it. The star cricketer and Sachin Tendulkar's fake picture has taken over social media. In the pic, Sara and Shubman can be seen hugging. However, in reality, the real picture is that of Sara with her brother, Arjun Tendulkar. The morphed picture has now created frenzy on social media.

Sara and Shubman's deepfake picture

Sara and Shubman have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Though the two never acknowledged or confirmed this, they often get spotted together. However, the deepfake picture has raised concern's on celebs and their social media posts. Prior to this, Rashmika Mandanna's deep fake video had taken over social media.

Rashmika's deepfake video

In the video, Rashmika was seen wearing an extremely low cut vest in an elevator. "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused," Rashmika had written after the video had gone viral.

The original girl in the video, Zara Patel, had claimed that she was deeply disturbed by the misuse. "Hi all, it has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actress's face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I'm deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening."

"I worry about the future of women and girls who now have to fear even more about putting themselves on social media. Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the internet. Not everything on the internet is real. I'm deeply upset by what is happening," she had further said.