Social media has become unsafe and scary for many, especially after AI technology became widely used by users. Like every coin has two sides, likewise, social media and technology are a boon for many and a bane for some.

If technology eases one's life, it can also turn hazardous. Of late, there has been a lot of misuse of technology on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna's AI Deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Recently, a deepfake video of a lookalike of actor Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral. The deep fake video resembles Rashmika Mandanna who is seen dancing in a black outfit as she enters an elevator.

If you zoom in you can make out that it's digitally manipulated video. The video shows, the girl dancing in a skimpy outfit. As soon as the video went viral netizens it caught the attention of Big B who is quite vocal on social media.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and demanded legal action after a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna started circulating on social media.

Mr Bachchan reposted the video and said "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

Big B also shared another tweet by a journalist on X, which was the original video of the British Indian.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar cites IT rules against Deepfake videos

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has also reacted to the 'deepfake' video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that has been widely circulated on social media.

Taking to X, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT wrote, "PM Narendra Modi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet."

Stating the IT rules notified in April 2023, the Minister, "it is a legal obligation for platforms to: ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND, ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hrs. If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC. Deepfakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms."

Who is the girl in the video?

The video was originally shared on Instagram on October 8, featuring a woman named Zara Patel. There is no evidence to suggest that Patel was involved in the creation of the deepfake video.

What is Deepfake technology?

Deepfake is a technology in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness using AI.

Deepfakes can often be identified by unnatural facial expressions or movements, such as blinking too often or not enough, or movements that are too stiff or jerky. The eyes are a good indicator of whether a video is real or fake.

