Indian market benchmarks -- BSE Sensex was down 315 points or 0.39 per cent to 79,610.08 levels while Nifty50 slipped 0.35 per cent or 86 points at 24,238.95.

Tata Motors, ITC were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Nestle India were the top losers on BSE on Thursday.

Similarly, Nifty shows Coal India, Tata Motors remained the top gainers while Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank were the top laggards.

However, smallcaps were buzzing in an otherwise weak market as Nifty SmallCap soared 0.28 per cent while MidCap was trading 0.13 per cent higher. Sectorwise, Nifty Realty was the top loser, down over 1 per cent but Auto was the top gainer, up 0.27 per cent.