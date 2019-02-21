A decision of India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya's participation in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be taken in the next three weeks, according to reports. Hardik Pandya was left out of the India squad for the upcoming series of Australia on the home soil. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the 25-year-old was left out so that he can work on his lower back.

In the Asia Cup, Hardik Pandya picked up a back injury and only returned to action midway through India's Test series victory over Australia. He took park in the other two versions, but for Australia's visit to India this month, he will not be a part.

Hindustan Times reported that the BCCI doctor has asked Hardik Pandya to improve and strengthen his core so that he could be in fit on time to be part of the 2019 World Cup in England, which will be after the 2019 IPL.

"He needs to work on his core muscles," a source in the know told Hindustan Times. "We conduct fitness tests between series and the doctors felt that it is important for him to strengthen his core muscles and a routine will be designed for the all-rounder at the NCA which he will follow for the next three weeks. The core is one of the integral parts of a sportsman's body and that needs to be in its best shape."

Asked about Hardik Pandya's involvement in this year's IPL, the source said, "Too early to speak about that at present. He has a stiff back and it is not like he is carrying any injury. After the three weeks of training at the NCA, he will once again undergo a fitness test and the decision on his participation in the T20 league will be taken then," the source added.