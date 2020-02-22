President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, February 22 said at a conclave that debate, discussion and scientific temper shatter the conditions clouding the truth.

"The conditions that cloud the truth's positions are effectively dispelled by contestation of ideas through debate, discussion and scientific temper. Prejudices and violence vitiate the search for truth," said Kovind at a 'The Huddle', a thought conclave organised by the daily The Hindu.

According to Kovind, dogmas and personal prejudices distort the truth. In the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the President asked if it would not be proper to pursue truth itself as an ideology.

On modern communications & technologies

"Gandhiji has shown us the path by walking ceaselessly in search of truth which would ultimately encompass every positive attribute that enriches the universe," he said.

President Kovind noted that of late attempts are being made to give various shades to truth and define its stages as if some final truth exists beyond provisional truths.

"To my mind, such attempts are nothing more than indulgence in semantics. Truth exists in an absolute form which cannot be eclipsed by blinkers of prejudices," he observed.

Commenting on modern communications and technologies, Kovind said the internet and social media have democratised journalism and given a shot in the arm to democracy.

'New media is fast and popular'

"This process is ongoing, but in its current stage, it has also led to many anxieties. The new media is fast and popular and people can choose what they want to watch, hear or read," he said.

However, he pointed out that only the traditional media has developed the skills to authenticate a news report, which is a costly operation.

He also advised traditional media to introspect its role in society and find ways to earn readers' full trust again.

"The project of democracy is incomplete without informed citizens, which means, without unbiased journalism," said the President.