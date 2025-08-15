The death toll from a massive cloudburst that devastated the remote mountain village of Chosoti in Kishtwar district on Thursday has risen to 60, as more bodies were recovered from the debris. Among the deceased are two CISF personnel who were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Machail Mata Yatra.

According to reports, at least 112 people were injured, with the number of fatalities feared to rise further, as many are still trapped under the debris. Rescue operations have so far led to the recovery of 112 people, several of whom are in critical condition. Over a hundred individuals — the majority of them pilgrims — are still reported missing.

The disaster struck Chosoti village — the last motorable point on the route to the revered Machail Mata temple — between 12 noon and 1 PM, when a large number of devotees had gathered for the annual pilgrimage, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5.

"Every Possible Help Will Be Provided": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy and assured all possible assistance to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his condolences and confirmed ongoing central support: "Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need," Shah posted on X.

J&K LG Personally Monitoring Situation

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been closely monitoring the developments and has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah, briefing him on rescue and relief operations.

According to official sources, the LG has directed officials of the Civil Administration, Police, Army, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to strengthen rescue efforts and ensure all necessary aid is extended to the affected families.

"I want to assure all the affected families that the Government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of crisis," the LG said.

He also posted on X: "Anguished by the cloudburst in Kishtwar. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected."

Rescue and relief operations at Chosoti are in full swing, with men and machinery deployed on the ground. Additional teams have been rushed to the site, and the Indian Air Force has been alerted for possible evacuations.

CM Cancels Independence Day 'High Tea', Cultural Events

In the wake of the tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled the customary 'At Home' high tea event and cultural programmes scheduled for Independence Day.

"In light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the 'At Home' tea party tomorrow evening," Abdullah posted on X.

The high tea was to be hosted at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) after the flag hoisting ceremony and parade at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. The event typically brings together dignitaries, officials, and journalists.

The Chief Minister also announced that cultural performances linked to the Independence Day celebrations have been called off. "The formal events – speech, march past, etc. – will go ahead as planned," he said.