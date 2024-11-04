IANS

A week after a major blast took place after firecrackers kept for a function caught fire at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple in Kerala's Nileshwaram, the death toll touched four on Monday.

As many as 154 people were injured in the blasts and the blaze and the condition of around 15 people was stated to be serious.

One youth, Shibin Raj breathed his last in the wee hours of Monday at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he was under treatment following the accident that took place last Monday.

With this, the death toll has touched four, with the other three deaths taking place last week.

The fireworks accident during the temple festival occurred late on Monday night last week and the local authorities said it was a glaring omission on the part of the temple authorities who did not adhere to safety protocols which needed to be followed while bursting firecrackers.

IANS

The injured included those who had come to watch the popular 'Theyyam' ritual, one which brings the local populace out in huge numbers as this is one event seen in temples mostly in Kannur and Kasargod districts.

The police took three officials into custody for questioning after the tragedy and recorded their arrest, but a local court gave them bail. However, the district court cancelled the bail given to the three.

Kasargod district Superintendent of Police (SP), D. Shilpa, said the authorities failed to comply with safety protocols and also did not have any permission for the event.

After the district court cancelled the bail it became clear that there was a serious lax on the part of the authorities.

Following the accident, the temple has cancelled all further events and other temples have started to strictly follow the guidelines issued by authorities when bursting crackers.

,(With inputs from IANS)