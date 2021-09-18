Death is widely considered the harsh reality in everyone's life, and until now, no one has succeeded in evading the clutches of the last breath. As death is inevitable, people are often scared of that final moment due to multifarious reasons.

Dr. Kathryn Mannix, a palliative care doctor and the author of With The End in Mind has tried to break the taboo surrounding death, and she explains what will happen to human life during that ''peaceful'' passing.

Is death a terrible experience?

In her talk on BBC ideas, Mannix revealed that death is not as bad as many people think. She also made it clear that death is basically a process, and she even compare this process to birth.

"We've lost the rich wisdom of normal human dying and it's time for us to talk about dying and reclaim the wisdom. Dying, like giving birth, really is just a process. Gradually people become more tired, wearier. As time goes by people sleep more and they're awake less," said Mannix.

Comparing death to unconscious sleep, Mannix added, "Sometimes a visitor might happen or medicine might be due during that sleep and that is when we can discover that a change has taken place, it's tiny but it's really significant and it's just instead of just being asleep, this person has temporarily become unconscious. When they wake, later on, they tell us they've had a good sleep, so we know that this coma doesn't feel frightening. That lapsing into unconsciousness just isn't noticed by us when it happens. So as time goes by, people are awake less and asleep more until eventually, they're just unconscious all the time."

Death is a blissful experience

Mannix is not the only expert who assured that death is a peaceful process. A few months back, Dr Sam Parnia, a medical expert who has dedicated his entire life to near-death experience (NDE) research had claimed that death is a very comfortable, blissful, and peaceful experience.

Parnia also claimed that death is a process and not a black and white moment.

"When the heart stops, all life processes go out because there is no blood getting to the brain, to the kidneys, and liver and we become lifeless and motionless and that is the time that doctors use to give us a time of death," said Parnia.