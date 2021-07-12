Spiritualists strongly consider near-death experience testimonials proof of life after death. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, these spiritualists strongly argue that human beings will continue their life in a different realm after death. Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre theories, a near-death experience testimonial shared by a former police officer has now gone viral, and it has made many believe that there could be a life after death.

The police officer who saw heaven and hell

Jeff Coulter revealed that he died temporarily after a deadly car crash, and it was during these moments that he saw heaven and hell. Claiming that the crash sounded more like an explosion, Coulter made it clear that he blacked out after the hit. Coulter added that he saw heaven and hell during these terrific moments.

"I blacked out, I vaguely remember hearing the car skidding. I passed out in my wife's arms in the hospital. I began to see images of demons and I started hearing growling and laughter. What I was told after was my heart had stopped, half my heart had stopped and my respiration was off the charts and I was basically dying. I felt my soul leave my body and I remember seeing darkness and also fog on the floor and the ceiling," said Coulter.

Coulter allegedly saw a younger version of his mother

The near-death experience survivor also claimed that he saw the younger version of his mother during these moments.

"She got right up in my face, it was a younger version of my mother. I remember her looking me right in the eye. For whatever reason, she was washing her arm. From a believer's standpoint, I believe it symbolized washing and for me to clean up my act. From a believer's standpoint, I believe it symbolized washing and for me to clean up my act. She gave me that motherly stare and after that, I remember zooming back and I came back in the room," added Coulter, Daily Star reports.

The testimonial shared by Coulter has now gone viral, and it has made several people believe that human life is not just confined to the physical body. However, medical experts have a different explanation and they assure that there is no life after death. According to medical experts, the survival trick adopted by the human brain during life-threatening events is resulting in these visual hallucinations.