Vijay Devarakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade started with a bang and made a superb collection at the USA box office in the premiere shows. It has beaten the record of F3 – Fun and Frustration and become the third biggest opener of 2019 in the country.

Geetha Govindam is a blockbuster at the USA box office and the sparkling chemistry between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the biggest factors, which contributed to its huge success. The hit couple is back together with Dear Comrade and their presence created a lot of hype. Besides the film is simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Hence there was a huge demand for the overseas theatrical rights of Dear Comrade and several leading distribution houses were vying their hands for its rights. But Sarigama Cinemas clinched them for a whopping price of Rs 3.50 and planned to release it in over 220 screens across the USA, the UK, the UAE, Australia and other foreign markets in a bid to cash on huge hype surrounding the movie.

The hype helped Dear Comrade to make a good advance booking for its opening weekend with its pre-sale business crossing 250,000 hours before its preview shows began. The distributors held a large number of premiere shows across the USA on Thursday, a day before its release in India. The movie witnessed massive response in all the cinema halls and some centres ran to packed houses.

The distributors are yet to reveal their business details. If we are to go by early trends, Dear Comrade has collected $273,000 at the USA box office in the premiere shows. A film critic with Twitter handle @benny_speaks tweeted, "#DearComrade USA premiere Gross at 8 PM: $273,000 from 172 locations @TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial @iamRashmika @bharatkamma."

When the final figures are revealed, Dear Comrade will easily cross $300,000 mark at the USA box office in the premiere shows. The movie has beaten the records of Arjun Reddy, Nota and Taxiwaala and become the third biggest opener for Vijay Devarakonda after Mahanati and Geetha Govindam.

Here are Vijay Devarakonda's top five biggest openers at the USA box office.

Rank Movie Collection 1 Geetha Govindam $377,930 2 Mahanati $303,456 3 Dear Comrade $273,000 4 Arjun Reddy $194,051 5 NOTA $128,760 6 Taxiwaala $94,270

If we are to go by the early trends, Dear Comrade has already beaten the opening records of Varun Tej's F2 – Fun and Frustration and Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama at the USA box office. It has become the third biggest opener of the year. Here is the list of top 10 biggest opener Telugu Movies in USA – 2019.