Director Bharat Kamma's Telugu movie Dear Comrade starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Dear Comrade is a romantic action drama and director Bharat Kamma has written the script and dialogues for the film, which which has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Yash Rangineni. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.21 hours.

Dear Comrade story: It is about Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda), a student union leader and Lily (Rashmika Mandanna) a state-level cricketer. Bobby has anger management issues, which lands his love life in some problems. How he overcomes and fights for his love froms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Bharat Kamma has chosen an intense love story. He has nicely blended all the commercial ingredients with it and created and engaging and entertaining script. The first half of the movie is so natural and authentic and the second half is emotional and influential, say the audience.

Performance: Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have delivered brilliant performances and the sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of Dear Comrade. Shruti Ramachandran, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji, Sukanya, Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu and Anish Kuruvilla have done good jobs and they are also among the assets of the film, say the viewers.

Dear Comrade movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's response.

SWATI GANJI @swatkoolgal

#Dearcomrade.. @TheDeverakonda we loved the way you lived in the movie..We loved the way you loved lilli..We loved the way you have shown emotions in the right way at right time.. long way to go..lots of love and you proved Success doesnt need background..it just needs Talent

Shiva Warangal @sk_claassic

Just watched #DearComrade.. Though it is an honest and genuine attempt, have to see how well our telugu audience wil receive it. It wl fly high in tamil n malayalam fr sure.. @TheDeverakonda U just lived in da character n u hav dat charishma of becoming a super star.. College canteen song is missing in US premieres of #DearComrade The first half of the movie is so natural n authentic that i never felt like watching a movie bt a real story. Second half is equally emotional n influential. @iamRashmika @TheDeverakonda #BharathKamma If u feel, influence and react to a character that is playing on the screen, he is the true definition of an actor. When u watch @TheDeverakonda in #DearComrade u wil experience it. U wil feel proud, pain, angree, disgust, cherished n what not.. He wil b a hearthrobe comrade

venkyreviews @venkyreviews

#DearComrade Overall a very hard hitting and realistic movie that makes you wish you had a Comrade in your life! The only problem that I had is there were times where the movie felt too slow Can't predict the commercial range but definitely atleast a one time watch! ✊✊ ✊@TheDeverakonda and @iamRashmika gave career best performances. Watching their chemistry on screen created a very realistic impact! You guys killed it @bharatkamma direction skills were also very good and is a talent to watch out for

Adithya Sesha @Extra_Chutney

Finished watching #DearComrade. I liked the whole concept, some shots were lovely, the chemistry between Bobby & Lilly was super cute. hot take: won't work for VD fans. this movie is a journey in its own sense.

Rajesh Gayle @gayle_rajesh

#DearComrade #DearComrade Final report: Strictly Average Vijay D is at his usual best Chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika is good Boring 2nd Half Poetic narration slows down the pace

SubhashKJha @SubhashK_Jha

'#DearComrade takes Telugu cinema and #VijayDeverakonda to another level.A gem of a film..striking and sublime..not to be missed.'4 and a half stars

HitWicket ! @WalkingXception

#DearComrade Good movie for sure. I just really really wish the movie was told from the perspective of Rashmika and not Vijay. She had the biggest conflict ...with her ambition, with the society, with vijay, with her father...and so much more. Concentrating on Vijay for his loss of love of what..2 months? ..spending so much time on it ..felt a bit off when she was the one dealing with so much trauma. Leaving that aside...it was a good movie with great acting and chemistry..! Song picturizations #DearComrade

MandannaMeganadh Sai Jasti @Maggi99999

#DearComrade : All the rowdy boys and girls who are excited for this film- VD&Rashmika pair looks great on screen once again. Excellent performance by Rashmika ♥️ Bharat kamma the debutant director tried to narrate his story in a different way Connecting a ❤️ story + Social movement

Rohitashva @chai_pakoda

OMG! What did I just see.. SPLENDID, MINDBLOWING.. I just saw a Visual Brilliance and Spellbounding performances from @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika The tunes are still haunting me.. MASTERPIECE I say.. #Dearcomrade

Pidikiti jeetendra @PidikitiJeetu

What a movie ❤️❤️❤️ !! Yes...there must be a comrade in everyone's life!! And my comrade is my father "Daddy love u and I miss u!!" @iamRashmika @TheDeverakonda !!Everyone will have either a retrospection or a realisation in their lives to find their comrades!! #DearComrade

Rishi Rampalli @WonderRishi

#DearComrade- a good film with a good first half and extraordinarily powerful second half. A very deep and thoughtful film. I'm not sure how it will do commercially, but as a #VijayDeverakonda fan, this is a film I'll always be proud of.

SWATI GANJI @swatkoolgal

Chaitanya Havaligi @chaitan62764627