Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade remained strong at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on Saturday. Its total collection closed Rs 15 crore gross mark in two days.

Riding on huge hype, Dear Comrade released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in a large number of cinema halls across the globe on July 26. Having a good advance booking, the movie opened to fantastic response in the Telugu states and collected Rs 10.50 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day of its release.

Dear Comrade was successful in striking a chord with the audience in the Telugu states and was able to meet their expectations created by its promos before its release. The word of mouth helped it remain strong with some screens witnessing 100 percent occupancy in the states on Saturday. But compared to the opening day, the movie showed around 40 per cent drop in its collections on the second day.

Dear Comrade is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 4.50 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total business to Rs 15 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 10.55 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 22.60 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The movie has recovered 46.68 per cent of their investment in two days.

Here are the area-wise earnings and distribution rights' prices of Dear Comrade. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.