A staff member of Amitabh Bachchan's home as tested positive for COVID – 19. Amitabh took to social media to share the news. However, he didn't share the complete detail.

The 79-year-old actor wrote, "Dealing with some domestic COVID situations." Big B also wrote, "Will connect later." This sent all his fans and followers into a state of worry. However, it has now been revealed that it was one of Bachchan's staff that has tested positive.

In a separate blog post, Big B further wrote, "Fight....fighting... and the prayers of all...No further... No more description...Just that the show goes on." As per a report in NDTV, the staff is asymptomatic and has been quarantined at a quarantine center of the BMC.

Amitabh Bachchan has received both doses of the vaccine against the virus. Amitabh had shared picture and updated everyone when he received the second shot.

When the family tested positive

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus in July, 2020. All the members were admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan thanked the staff profusely for taking such good care of him and the family throughout.

The country went into a tizzy and performed yagyas and havans for the actor and his family. It took a long while for Big B to be discharged from the hospital. But, it took further longer for Abhishek Bachchan to test negative and reach home. Amitabh used to talk about the "uncertainty" and "darkness" during his isolation.

Amitabh's blog entry during isolation

In one such blog post, the superstar had written, "It is the silence and the uncertainty of the next ... it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment, each living breathing day... In the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now. But they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where.."