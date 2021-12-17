Amitabh Bachchan is not the one to mince his words. Something has been upsetting the superstar and he didn't hesitate in sharing it with the world.

Big B spoke about his "limited popularity" and how he wants as many followers as beautiful ladies. The superstar shared a picture from the sets of Unnchai and spoke about doing tough sequences at the age of 79.

Amitabh's post

Taking to social media, Amitabh shared a picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming film. Big B is seen fighting rain and storm as he struggles with a backpack. ".. a swinging cantilever narrow one lane bridge , 4 storm fans , lashing rain , smoke , Himalayan clothing, heavy back pack .. and perform .. Whole day for the past 4 days !! Action by Vicky's Father, Shyam .. and none of the beautiful ladies who get millions of follow numbers .. .. to help me get some follow too .. aaarreghhh," he wrote.

Celebs react

Parineeti Chopra took to social media and wrote, "Nepal's clothing in Bombay! It's been mind-blowing watching you every day and shoot this one sir."

Rohit Roy wrote, "Amit ji I will never tire saying this that for the last 50 years, you have inspired each and everyone who has come into the performing arts, in any discipline, in every medium! I love you! Sorry, we love you!"

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and never hesitates in sharing tidbits from his life. He also keeps a count of his tweets, blogs and posts. He is all geared up to be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.